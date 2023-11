Meet Dill

Dill is a 13 week-old male cat.

He’s just the absolute sweetest. He’s here with his sister, Arugula who’s also up for adoption.

So he’s just like your typical kitten. Very playful, rambunctious, ready to explore the world, maybe get into a little bit of mischief, which is perfectly fine.

So he’s just ready to find his forever home.

So if you are interested in Dill, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

