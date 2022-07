July 14th– Meet Dakota!

Dakota is a 7 year-old spayed female.

She is a more relaxed dog and is just looking to hang out with whoever.

She is looking to enjoy in a more calm enviorment.

She is great with cats and dogs too.

If you’re interested in Dakota, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.