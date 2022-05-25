MAY 25 – Meet CornMuffin!

CornMuffin is an 11 week-old female. She is not spayed yet because of her young age but it will be included in the adoption fee.

She is part of the Kornlitter which does include her two brothers, CornChip & CornNut.

She is a very cute playful kitten and would be a great addition to your life.

If you’ve ever wanted to raise a cat at its earliest stage this is a perfect opportunity for you.

If you’re interested in CornMuffin , you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.