May 22nd– Meet Clarice!

Clarice is a 3 year-old spayed female cat.

She is so much fun.

She’s very well behaved. She is a riot. She loves fruit, goes for walks. And she’s also, I think, good with other pets.

If you’re interested in Clarice, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway