June 3rd – Meet Chowder!

Chowder is a 3 year-old neutered male.

He is a beautiful playful cat with the most lovable personality!

He loves to be picked up and get scratches behind his little ears.

If you’re interested in Chowder, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway