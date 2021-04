April 1 – we’re back at the Broome County Humane Society, and our first pet here is Chive!

Chive is a Tortie who is about 2 years old.

She seems to be good with other cats, and will make a great addition to any household!

If you’re interested in learning more about Chive, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Pet of the Day is sponsored by Agways of Binghamton, Endicott and Owego.