June 21st– Meet Chicago!

Chicago is a 5 year-old male dog.

He has a five year old, lovely, lovable guy here.

He’s a mix of, I think, husky and maybe Collie. And he just is a beautiful eyes, beautiful fur.

He’s also very well behaved he would prefer to be at a home with people that are more indoors than out and about.

If you’re interested in Chicago, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

