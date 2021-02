February 2nd – For the month of February, we’re returning to Every Dog’s Dream inside PetCo in Johnson City.

Today we have two special guys, Checkers and Cronkite. These kitties are very loveable, but they do have cerebellar hypoplasisa.

All this means is that they wobble a little due to poor motor skills.

Other than that they are perfectly fine and ready to be adopted, however, they should go together.

For more information you can visit EveryDogsDream.org.