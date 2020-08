It’s August, and in conjunction with NBC’s Clear the Shelters event, NewsChannel 34 has partnered with the Binghamton Humane Society to bring you an Adoptable Pet of the Day.

On our first day, we invite you to meet Charles Smith. Charles was part of the Franklin 20, a pit bull dog fighting ring that was broken up.

Charles is the lost dog left, and, despite his past, he’s ready to find his forever home with someone who has lots of love to give!

Adopt Charles at CleartheShelters.com.