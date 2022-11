November 11th – Meet Celembrimbor!

Celembrimbor is an 1 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a “best of both worlds” kind of cat.

Celembrimbor loves to run around and pay with other cats. He also likes to have his cuddle and restful time as well.

He is a big fan of belly rubs as an added bonus.

If you’re interested in Celembrimbor, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway