July 26th– Meet Cashew!

Cashew is a 1 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a year old lab mix. She is crate trained, basically potty trained. And probably the funniest dog we have here. She loves other dogs and is looking for a home.

She’s very energetic and very strong for the puppy.

She loves other kids. She loves other dogs and with cats as well. She’s just as fun with them.

If you’re interested in Cashew, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway