April 20th – Meet Calypso!

Calypso is a 2 year-old spayed female cat.

She’s great with other cats. She lives in a communal cat care community, so she is obviously great with cats and she also is great with dogs too.

So if you’re interested in this sweet little torti Calypso, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.