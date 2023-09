September 25th – Meet Byron!

Byron is a 3 year-old male cat

Byron, just a really sweet boy. As you can tell, he’s very adventurous.

He likes to check everything out.

He’s always kind of observing things, seeing what’s going on. Loves, treats, loves playing. And he’s just ready to find his forever home.

So if you are interested in Byron, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway