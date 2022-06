June 20th – Meet Brooke!

Brooke is a 4 month-old unspayed female.

She is a retriever mix and still growing.

She is a super cute, playful puppy that is eager to find her forever home!

If you’re interested in Brooke, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.