April 25th – Meet Brian!

Sunshine is an 2 year-old neutered male dog.

He is very, very fun.

Brian is great with cats. We’re not so sure with kids or dogs that we’re going to dog test some later. But he is so much fun. He’s so he’s just a fun little guy to hang out with.

If you’re interested in Brian, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

