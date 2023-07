July 21st – Meet Brian!

Brian is a 1 year-old male dog.

He is just very shy right now but he is full of energy.

He’ll run around. He’ll be with you all the time. Obviously, he loves to be held you can see here.

He just loves kids, cats and dogs as well. And he prefers being in a home that isn’t as hectic and crazy, just one that’s kind of more low key.

So if you want to be Brian, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

