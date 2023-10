Meet Bo Katan!

Bo Katan is a 13 week-old female cat

She’s just the sweetest thing.

She is the queen of her land and she is just ready to find her perfect forever home.

Obviously she would need a home that can keep up with her high kitten energy drive and make sure she doesn’t get into too much trouble but a little trouble is okay.

So if you are interested in Bo Katan, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway