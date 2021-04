April 6 – Meet Blanco!

Blanco is a year and a half old and came in with Tequila.

He’s really friendly (even if he didn’t want to sit still for the segment!) and should be good with dogs, cats and kids.

If you’re interested in Blanco, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.