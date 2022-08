August 18th– Meet Bill!

Bill is a 10 year-old neutered male.

He is a wise old man that still is very adventurous.

Bill likes adventure but he likes to just relax and look out the window or sit on a couch with you just as much.

If you’re interested in Bill, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.