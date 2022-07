July 28th– Meet Betsy!

Betsy is a 5 year-old spayed female.

She is a very fashionable dog.

She is very well behaved and well trained.

She is more calm and looking for a place were its not as active with people coming in and out.

If you’re interested in Betsy, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.