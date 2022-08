August 26th– Meet Bella!

Bella is a 4 1/2 year-old spayed female.

She has been one of the pets at the shelter that have been here for a while

Bella is a very energetic girl, who isn’t the best with many strangers.

She is still well behaved just is very particular with who she is around.

If you’re interested in Bella, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.