January 11th – Meet Beauty!

Beauty is an 1 year-old spayed female cat.

She loves to play with anyone and anything and could do great with other cats.

She has a lot of energy so be ready to have fun for hours on end.

If you’re looking for a happily ever after, Beauty is here at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.