June 16th – Meet Beast!

Beast is a 4 month-old neutered male.

He is a Doberman mix.

He is still growing but already so eager to love.

Beast is an energetic dog that is recommended to be with someone who will match his energy and keep him entertained.

If you’re interested in Beast , you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.