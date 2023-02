February 9th – Meet Beagle!

Beagle is an 4 year-old neutered male cat.

I know the name. Sounds like it’s a dog. It’s not. It’s a cat, I swear.

Beagle oddly enough, although his name is Beagle, he’s not a fan of dogs, but he’s a big fan of cats. He’s also very, very talkative.

So if you want a cat that’s named after a dog, then Beagle is waiting for you at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway