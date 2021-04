April 8: Meet Basil!

If you’re looking for a cat that will be sure to stand out, Basil is your girl.

Basil is a long haired Tortie, which isn’t very common.

She’s very sweet and playful and will be a great pet for anyone who is looking.

You can find out more about Basil by contacting the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.