November 2nd – Meet Barley!

Barley is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

Barley is more of a lounge cat.

He is another polydactyly cat and his feet are a bit bigger so he will make a big impact in your life.

If you’re interested in Barley, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway