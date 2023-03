March 6th – Meet Bane!

Bane is a 2 year-old neutered male dog.

He is great with everyone, Kids, cats, dogs, you name it. He loves it.

Bane will be the farthest thing from the bane of your existence.

If your interested in Bane, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.