Baba Ghanoush is a neutered 3 year old male cat.

He is FIV+ which means he does have to stay indoors but he can still live a normal healthy life.

He is a super cuddly and loving cat that loves to be held and picked up.

He can be around other friendly cats or other FIV+ cats.

He is available at SPEAK Animal hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.