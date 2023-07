July 31st – Meet Avi!

Avi is a 1 year-old male dog.

Avi is pretty laid back for a husky. He does like to run and play and you’re going to need a yard for him. He seems to love other dogs and we believe he would do well with children.

But he doesn’t have the vocals that Huskies usually have. So that’s always a nice plus.

So if you are interested in Avi, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

