August 12th– Meet Autumn!

Autumn is a 1 year-old spayed female cat.

She is very good with kids, cats and some dogs.

Her grey sleek hair is very smooth.

She is very friendly and will get used to you quickly. Her face my not show it but she is very loving.

If you’re interested in Autumn, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.