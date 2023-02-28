February 28th – Meet Athena!
Athena is a 7 month-old spayed female.
She is very energetic like the other dogs we’ve seen that are a lot bigger. Even though she’s smaller, she’s still packs a punch and still has a lot of energy to exert.
Athena is great with kids, great with dogs, not the best with cats. But that may be fixed if you have a cat already. But who knows?
If your interested in Athena, she is here at BC Humane Society.
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.