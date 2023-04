April 28th – Meet Arya!

Arya is an 1 year-old spayed female cat.

Arya is the youngest of the Game of Thrones character cats that we have here. And she is recently spayed.

She’s so cute. She’s very cuddly, a little adventurous even!

So if you’re interested in Arya, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.