November 14th – Meet Arondir!

Arondir is an 10 week-old male cat.

He is a shy kitten but doesn’t take a lot to get comfortable.

Arondir hasn’t been at the shelter for a long time so were hoping to find his forever home soon.

If you’re interested in Arondir, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.