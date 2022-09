September 9th– Meet Amay!

Amay is a 13 year-old spayed female.

She has a lot of sass but is still a lovely cat who gets along with other cats.

She is the oldest cat and also has been here the longest.

She is a more people watcher, lay by the window type of cat.

If you’re interested in Amay, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.