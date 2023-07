July 7th – Meet Alfie!

Alfie is a 1 year-old male dog.

He’s having so much. He’s a one year old, neutered male dog, and he is just full of puppy energy. Like most puppies.

He is also willing to learn. He’s great with other dogs and kids. Not so good with cats however.

So if you’re interested in Alfie, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.