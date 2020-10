October 19: Today we have a very friendly guy who’s been looking for his home for awhile.

If you’ve been inside Every Dog’s Dream you’ve probably seen Macavity lounging around in the office.

He’s a friendly 4 year-old who has been waiting on his forever home for a bit.

However, he hates dogs so a home with a dog is not ideal.

He may look a bit different due to the amount of dental work he had to have, but that’s ok…he’s still a very normal guy.

Adopt Macavity through Every Dog’s Dream.