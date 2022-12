December 21st – Meet Tommy The Cat!

Tommy The Cat is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He has a little head tilt but its just so something medical that will pass. So he is still good to run around and be the happy go lucky cat you’ll love.

Tommy The Cat loves to play and has a best friend, Harvest, who you have seen before.

If you’re interested in Tommy The Cat, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway