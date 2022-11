November 25th – Meet Tauriel!

Tauriel is an 7 month-old spayed female cat.

She acts like a dog since she loves to play fetch.

Tauriel loves to sit on a window too and still act like a cat.

She is great with other cats especially one that will play with her and keep her company.

If you’re interested in Tauriel, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway