Meet Selina

Selina is a 3 year-old spayed female cat.

She’s just the absolute sweetest thing. Just loves to have her belly rubbed and is just very laid back, very chill.

Definitely the type of cat that you can just cozy up beside on a nice winter/fall day and she’s just ready to find her perfect forever home.

So if you are interested in Selina, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.