January 2nd – Meet Saffron!

Saffron is an 7 month-old spayed female cat.

She loves to be held.

She is a little bit shy at first when it comes to pets, but once you pick her up, she just melts into your arms and is just ready to purr away and just snuggle right up to you.

Saffron is just ready to find her forever home, preferably one with another playful friend would be great.

If you’re interested in Saffron, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway