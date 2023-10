Meet Rangi

Rangi is a 10 month-old spayed female cat.

She’s super sweet, absolutely gorgeous.

As you can see, she’s very playful, a little bit talkative, which is just great in a cat, in my opinion.

She loves to play with a bunch of toys. Anything we can throw at her. She just absolutely loves to chase, and she’s just ready to find a forever home.

So if you are interested in Rangi, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.