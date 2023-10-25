Meet Parsley

Parsley is a 17 month-old male cat.

I don’t know if you can hear it right now, but he’s just a purr machine, super loud purr motor on him.

He was originally here, just brought back with his sister, Saffron. So they’re just looking for another forever home, preferably together.

They are bonded. So we definitely want to keep them together. And he’s just twirling around right now, checking things out.

But he’s very playful. Like I said, loves his sibling Saffron, loves to look out the window. he’s just ready to find his forever home.

So if you are interested in Parsley, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.