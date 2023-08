August 24th – Meet Husk!

Husk is a 7 month-old male cat

As you can see Super Sweet loves his treats.

Husk has this cute little fluffy bobtail, as you can see, very playful, loves other cats.

So pretty much good in any home.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Husk, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

