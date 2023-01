January 12th – Meet Big Mac!

Shay is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He is more so on the shy side but with some patience and love he will open up to you

Big Mac is FIV positive, which isn’t a bad thing. He can still live a long, normal, healthy life like any other cat.

He is so cute and lovable just loves to walk, run, and eat food.

If you’re interested in Big Mac, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

