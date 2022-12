December 27th – Meet Atlas!

Atlas is an 7 year-old neutered male cat.

He’s a bit misunderstood. He is very, very fun, though.

He is a lap cat and also an onlooker on the windowsill and he’s just an all around cat.

He’s all over the place, just like an atlas map.

If you’re interested in Atlas, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway