December 12th – Meet Arwen!

Arwen is an 12 week-old female cat.

She is a climber, she will climb on you, on a couch, on a window to get a good view.

Arwen loves to play and is a big cuddle bug.

If you’re interested in Arwen, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway