Meet Ahsoka

Ahsoka is a 13 week-old female cat.

So Ahsoka is the sibling of Grogu as you can see, super rambunctious.

She just wants to get down and run around. But she is just a doll. Just the sweetest little thing. Doesn’t mind being picked up and held just the cutest little things you ever seen in the world.

Ahsoka has a super good temper, as you can see.

She is bonded with her sibling we would love to have the two of them go together, which we always recommend kittens into is a little less work for you and she is just ready to find her perfect home.

So if you are interested in Ahsoka, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.