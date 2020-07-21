Skip to content
Adoptable Pet of the Day
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Meet Charles Smith
Video
Local News
Weather Forecast July 31st, 2020
More taxes for the wealthy? Some think raising taxes for the rich will help alleviate financial stress
Video
July 28 weather forecast: Cold front moves in
Schools prepare to submit re-opening guidelines to the state by Friday
Video
National Defense Authorization Act will help those in active duty and veterans
Video
Police investigating home invasion in Waverly
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open looks ahead to next year
Video
VOA hires new Director of Housing and Shelter Services
Video
Dorchester Park closed due to algae bloom
Video
Tenney and Brindisi negotiate number of debates to held
Video
5 Mile Point Speedway to host drive-in movies
Video
Neowise Comet in the skies for just a little while longer, how to get the best view
Video
More Local News