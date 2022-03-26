Warren County Democrats hosted Congressman Conor Lamb to hear what he plans to advocate for as he runs for U.S. Senate.

Congressman Lamb is asking Pennsylvania residents to make a choice regardless of their political party as they vote in the primary election on May 17.

Lamb currently represents Pennsylvania’s 17th District in congress which includes much of the Pittsburgh area suburbs and all of Beaver County.

Lamb’s priorities while running for U.S. Senate include protecting and expanding Medicare and social security, raising the minimum wage to $15, cutting prescription drug prices, creating and protecting jobs, and strengthening unions.

“We’re in a time right now the inflation which is caused by the pandemic, and now at least as far as gas prices are being made worse by the war in Ukraine, rising cost for people of all kinds are making it tough on anyone that’s sort of your average person in Pennsylvania. What I want to do is lower costs for all of these families where we can,” said Conor Lamb, Congressman, Pennsylvania 17th District.

Lamb considers meeting with the community to speak with them and discuss local issues. This will make it better for him to focus on the issues of the Pennsylvania people.