(WHTM) – The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November’s Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.

The poll found Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz 47.7% to 45.9%, indicating a much closer race than other polls have indicated. Trafalgar’s poll also found Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt receiving 3.5%, enough support to sway the race for either of the top two candidates.

The poll of 1,078 likely Pennsylvania voters also showed that 2.4% were undecided and 0.5% supported a third-party candidate other than Gerhardt. The poll had a 2.9% margin of error and was conducted between September 13-15.

Gerhardt, a Montgomery County resident, has highlighted issues such as jobs/economy, social justice, and police reform, and the war on drugs on his campaign website.

The two other third party Senate candidates are the Keystone Party’s Daniel Wassmer and the Green Party’s Richard Weiss.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trafalgar’s poll is the third to be released this week of the Senate race with both Oz and Fetterman agreeing to a Nexstar-hosted debate on October 25.

A CBS/YouGov poll of 1,194 registered Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman with 52% support compared to Oz’s 47%, while a poll released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.